SIDBI initiatives to boost MSME sector

 Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has announced a slew of initiatives to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. 

Published: 05th October 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has announced a slew of initiatives to boost micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. It has launched Udyam Abhilasha, an entrepreneurial awareness campaign, to provide training to the youth of Vizianagaram, YSR Kadapa and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, which are among the 117 centrally designated aspirational districts (potential for growth) across the state that the bank is reaching out to. 

It is partnering up with CSC e-Governance, a Union government body, to impart digital entrepreneurial skills and opportunities to youth, including women. The SIDBI is also coordinating with other organisations such as Nabard, NDBFC, SFB, and district industries centres (DICs) to enable village level entrepreneurs to avail loans and schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Stand Up India. 

“The SIDBI is planning to work from the grass roots level to facilitate access to information and induce entrepreneurial spirit in youth of the aspirational districts, “ SIDBI CMD Mohammad Mustafa said.

