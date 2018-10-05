Home Cities Vijayawada

TDP to bring all anti-BJP parties under one roof?  

Stating that he was informed about the meeting on Thursday, a TDP MP told TNIE that he, however, is unaware of the agenda of the meeting.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Keen on playing a role in national politics, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seems to be preparing ground for uniting all the anti-BJP forces at the national level.
The proposed Parliamentary Committee meet of the TDP scheduled to be held on October 6 is likely to discuss the prevailing political scenario at the national level and decide the role to be played by the party.
Naidu, usually, organises meetings with MPs before the Parliament Session in order to discuss the party’s strategy. But, this time, the meeting with MPs will gain more significance, sources said.

Stating that he was informed about the meeting on Thursday, a TDP MP told TNIE that he, however, is unaware of the agenda of the meeting. He is of the view that the Chief Minister has convened the meeting probably to discuss the national politics.

“As per my knowledge, the agenda has not been fixed yet. But, I assume that our sir (Naidu) will discuss with us the prevailing political situation at national level and the role to be played by the TDP. As elections are round the corner in five states and the general elections are not far away, it is time for the party to decide the party’s strategy,’’ the MP said, adding they also might get clarity over their roles as MPs. 

Another party leader said apart from the ongoing Grama Darshini programme, the TDP is all set to roll out more mass contact programmes to gain people’s confidence. The party will also give direction to MPs and Lok Sabha constituency coordinators about their roles in their respective constituencies as well as about coordination with MLAs.

Asked about party’s role at national level, he said the BJP is the number one enemy not only of the TDP, but also of the State. Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting, which was postponed on Wednesday following the death of MLC MVVS Murthi in a road accident in US, will now be held on Friday. Though the meeting was scheduled on October 3, the Council of Ministers meet was postponed after the ministers offering tributes to former Minister Nandamuri Harikrishna, MLC Murthi and Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma, who were gunned down by Maoists in Vizag agency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Anti-BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices