TDP to bring all anti-BJP parties under one roof?  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keen on playing a role in national politics, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu seems to be preparing ground for uniting all the anti-BJP forces at the national level.

The proposed Parliamentary Committee meet of the TDP scheduled to be held on October 6 is likely to discuss the prevailing political scenario at the national level and decide the role to be played by the party.

Naidu, usually, organises meetings with MPs before the Parliament Session in order to discuss the party’s strategy. But, this time, the meeting with MPs will gain more significance, sources said.

Stating that he was informed about the meeting on Thursday, a TDP MP told TNIE that he, however, is unaware of the agenda of the meeting. He is of the view that the Chief Minister has convened the meeting probably to discuss the national politics.

“As per my knowledge, the agenda has not been fixed yet. But, I assume that our sir (Naidu) will discuss with us the prevailing political situation at national level and the role to be played by the TDP. As elections are round the corner in five states and the general elections are not far away, it is time for the party to decide the party’s strategy,’’ the MP said, adding they also might get clarity over their roles as MPs.

Another party leader said apart from the ongoing Grama Darshini programme, the TDP is all set to roll out more mass contact programmes to gain people’s confidence. The party will also give direction to MPs and Lok Sabha constituency coordinators about their roles in their respective constituencies as well as about coordination with MLAs.

Asked about party’s role at national level, he said the BJP is the number one enemy not only of the TDP, but also of the State. Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting, which was postponed on Wednesday following the death of MLC MVVS Murthi in a road accident in US, will now be held on Friday. Though the meeting was scheduled on October 3, the Council of Ministers meet was postponed after the ministers offering tributes to former Minister Nandamuri Harikrishna, MLC Murthi and Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and Siveri Soma, who were gunned down by Maoists in Vizag agency.