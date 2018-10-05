Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Railway Division gears up for Dasara rush

 Vijayawada Railway Division is fully geared up to meet the rush of passengers in view of the upcoming Dasara festival.

Published: 05th October 2018 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Railway station. Representational image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Vijayawada Railway Division is fully geared up to meet the rush of passengers in view of the upcoming Dasara festival.G Sumana, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations), conducted a meeting with the branch officers on Thursday and discussed the arrangements to be made to cater to the extra rush during the festive season.

A total of 25 special trains, additional booking counters and help desks are being arranged for the passengers.According to an official release, the passenger footfall was close to 3.5 lakh and earnings were close to `2.7 crore during the season last year. This year, the figure is expected to be higher by 10 per cent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada Railway Division

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesters march to Times Square in New York, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Hundreds of people rallied in front of Trump Tower then walked to Times Square to protest Supreme Court nomineeBrett Kavanaugh. | AP
Anti-Kavanaugh protesters arrested in Washington D.C
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump signs new counterterrorism strategy
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices