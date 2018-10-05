Home Cities Vijayawada

Vykuntapuram Barrage technical bids to be opened

The total estimated cost of the project is 2,169 crore, of which about 772 crore will be spent on land acquisition. 

Published: 05th October 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2018 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  After a poor response to the tenders called for the execution of Vykuntapuram Barrage, proposed to meet the needs of capital Amaravati, the Water Resources department has reinvited tenders.
The officials said that technical bids will be opened early next week, following which financial bids will be scrutinised. While the department had previously planned to develop the foundation for the 10-tmc-capacity reservoir this month, it is likely to get delayed further.  

“We are going to open the technical bids in three or four days. Then, we need two weeks to evaluate whether the agency is eligible or not,” Chief Engineer of Krishna Delta System, R Satish Kumar, said. It may be recalled that no agency participated in the bidding process when the department opened the first round of tenders on August 2. Subsequently, the department revised the cost to 1,025 crore - as per the latest Standard Schedule of Rates (SSR) - from the previous 898 crore and floated fresh tenders, the Chief Engineer explained. 

The total estimated cost of the project is 2,169 crore, of which about 772 crore will be spent on land acquisition. However, even though a fresh round of tenders have been invited, officials are apprehensive about the response. “Since the project is critical due to the area of execution, which is in the middle of the sea, the response may not be as expected even now. We will get to know how many firms participated by early next week,” another senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vykuntapuram Barrage Amaravati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shakti Kapoor
10 years back I was a Kid: Shakti Kapoor on Tanushree-Nana controversy
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (Photo | AP)
Two Koreas begin removing border landmines as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo set to visit
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices