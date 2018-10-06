New tourist hub in district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Mukesh Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary of Culture Wing, Tourism, announced that the tourism department will coordinate with the forest department to turn Hamsaladeevi in Koduru Mandal of Krishna district, into a tourism hub.

He said that after scouting the coastal regions in Krishna district along with Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, he realised that the forest department rules did not allow development of tourism in certain areas.

He then met TDP MLA of Hindupur Balakrishna, who is shooting for the NTR Biopic near Hamsaladeevi, and extended his greetings. Balakrishna thanked him and said that the tourism department’s arrangements for the Lepakshi Utsavam were marked by grandeur.