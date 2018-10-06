Southwest monsoon to withdraw from AP soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As southwest monsoon is going to withdraw from Andhra Pradesh, northeast monsoon is expected to reach the state on October 8. Rains and formation of low pressure in Arabian sea are expected.

Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of southwest monsoon from remaining parts of Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, most parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and central Bay of Bengal during the next 2-3 days, the meteorological department said.

According to the IMD officials, an upper air cyclonic circulation extending upto 1.5 km above mean sea level lied over South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood areas. A low pressure area is likely to form over south Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 8th October.

It is likely to move towards Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh Coasts during the subsequent 72 hours. In the last 24 hours, Rayalaseema region received light to moderate rains in the districts Kurnool, Prakasam and Anantapur.

Similarly in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Nellore, East Godavari and West Godavari also received light rains in the isolated areas.