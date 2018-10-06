Home Cities Vijayawada

Three injured during scuffle over cockfight in Nuzvid

Tension prevailed in Nuzvid following an altercation between two groups over cockfights on Friday evening.

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed in Nuzvid following an altercation between two groups over cockfights on Friday evening. During the scuffle, the two groups attacked each other with alcohol bottles, which injured three.  

According to Nuzvid police, the incident happened in the outskirts of Nuzvid town where two groups organised cockfights in a mango orchard. As a rooster of one of the group died in the fight, youths of the other started criticising and had an heated argument. In a fit of rage, one Mouli broke an alcohol bottle and attacked another men, which led into an altercation between the groups.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and took members of the two groups into custody and admitted the injured three to a government hospital.

