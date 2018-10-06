Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to stop collecting waste from function halls

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) will soon stop the waste collection and management work for marriage and function halls will be stopped, leaving the owners to manage the garbage they generate themselves.

In a meeting with marriage and function hall owners on Friday, VMC commissioner J Nivas said they should collect and compost their wet waste as per the Municipal Solid Waste Rules 2016, which mandate that bulk waste generators must process their waste themselves.

He told the owners to buy compost machinery which is available at rates ranging from `40,000 to `4,00,000. He advised them to produce agricultural manure from the self-generated waste and sell it.