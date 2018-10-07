Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA moots riverfront drive-in, Amaravati Marina at Venkatapalem

The APCRDA has already identified the land for the riverfront project.

VIJAYAWADA:   Aimed at giving a thrust to recreational activity in the capital region, Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) has proposed a riverfront drive-in area in Amaravati. The drive-in, which will have an open-air theatre and an outdoor games arena, is proposed to come up in about two to three acres of land.

The APCRDA has already identified the land for the riverfront project. “We have identified two to three acres of land at Venkatapalem. The project is aimed at transforming the natural pristine River Krishna waterfront area into a recreation/leisure spot, where the residents of the capital region could drive in and spend some quality time,” an official explained. 

It may be recalled that the authority is also taking up another riverfront project — Amaravati Marina — at Venkatapalem. The officials said both the Marina and the drive-in would come up in the same land parcel. 
Tentatively, the authority proposed an open-air screening area along the lines of the Sunset Drive-in Cinema in Ahmedabad, which is touted to be the biggest drive-in theatre in Asia with a capacity to accommodate more than 650 cars per show. Besides the open-air theatre, a camping area (bonfire), netted area for sports, an embankment cliff for fishing/angling, food courts and other facilities are also being planned. 

The officials added that proposals to have a simulated gaming (virtual reality) area along with outdoor games arena for paintball, archery, trampoline, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), Zorbing and others are also being explored. “We have invited Expressions of Interest (EoIs) for the drive-in on Saturday. We expect to finish examining the EoIs and other inputs from firms by October-end, based on which we will finalise the facilities to be created. Then, we will initiate the tender process,” the official said.

