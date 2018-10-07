Home Cities Vijayawada

Cheruva by police an instant hit with public

A first-of-its kind initiative ‘Cheruva’ was launched by city police to not only hear the public voice, but also to take their suggestions for better policing.

Published: 07th October 2018 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2018 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

Machavaram inspector Sahera interacting with locals as a part of Cheruva programme on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first-of-its-kind initiative ‘Cheruva’ was launched by city police to not only hear the public voice but also to take their suggestions for better policing. The specially designed vehicle for Cheruva is going out to the public in every division of the city and villages in the district. The SHOs and CIs concerned were given the responsibility to conduct awareness sessions for people of the city and explain what the police are doing for them. Within a short period, the public awareness programme became a hit and received public appreciation.  

“Without their (public) participation, it could not be done. We are seeing more people thronging the awareness sessions in their localities. They want to lead a peaceful life,” Machavaram inspector Sahera said. “We see that women face inhibition to file a police complaint. But, the Vijayawada police have made it simple for such women by bringing technology to policing. Through the interactive session, I came to know what are the laws and our responsibility,” said Gayatri, a resident of Madhura Nagar.

 Addressing the public gathering at a session conducted in Madhura Nagar, inspector Sahera requested the public to cooperate and claimed that effective policing is possible only if both hands supported each other. The initiative is to develop Vijayawada as the most liveable city using technology in policing by involving people, she added. 

When the police asked the residents to explain their problems being faced in their locality, a woman shared her bad experience with a miscreant, while others told her that harassment against women is steadily on the rise. “We are not only listening to their problems but also taking measures to maintain law and order,” Sahera said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Elon Musk (Photo | AP)
Tesla shares fall after Musk mocks SEC on Twitter
WATCH | 65-year-old man gets kidnapped in Lucknow
Gallery
Massive fire broke out in the dispensary of the state-run Medical College and Hospital following which around 250 patients were evacuated to safety. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo| AP)
Fire breaks out at Calcutta Medical College Hospital, 250 patients evacuated
Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait on Tuesday said farmers will not accept government assurances to fulfil their demands and will go ahead with the protest. In image: Police use water cannons to disperse farmers protesting at Delhi-UP border during 'Kisan Kranti Padyatra' in New Delhi Tuesday Oct 2 2018. | PTI
Farmers march towards Delhi, demands range from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices