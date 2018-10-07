Cheruva by police an instant hit with public

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A first-of-its-kind initiative ‘Cheruva’ was launched by city police to not only hear the public voice but also to take their suggestions for better policing. The specially designed vehicle for Cheruva is going out to the public in every division of the city and villages in the district. The SHOs and CIs concerned were given the responsibility to conduct awareness sessions for people of the city and explain what the police are doing for them. Within a short period, the public awareness programme became a hit and received public appreciation.

“Without their (public) participation, it could not be done. We are seeing more people thronging the awareness sessions in their localities. They want to lead a peaceful life,” Machavaram inspector Sahera said. “We see that women face inhibition to file a police complaint. But, the Vijayawada police have made it simple for such women by bringing technology to policing. Through the interactive session, I came to know what are the laws and our responsibility,” said Gayatri, a resident of Madhura Nagar.

Addressing the public gathering at a session conducted in Madhura Nagar, inspector Sahera requested the public to cooperate and claimed that effective policing is possible only if both hands supported each other. The initiative is to develop Vijayawada as the most liveable city using technology in policing by involving people, she added.

When the police asked the residents to explain their problems being faced in their locality, a woman shared her bad experience with a miscreant, while others told her that harassment against women is steadily on the rise. “We are not only listening to their problems but also taking measures to maintain law and order,” Sahera said.