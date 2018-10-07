CM N Chandrababu Naidu not to appear in Maharashtra court, to file recall plea

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After deliberating whether to appear or not before the Dharmabad Court in Nanded district of Maharashtra, which had issued a Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and 15 others, the TDP chief on Saturday decided to file a recall petition and not to appear before the court.

The NBWs were issued against Naidu and others for allegedly defying prohibitory orders and leading a protest against the construction of the Babli irrigation project across the Godavari river by Maharashtra, in July 2010 when the TDP was in Opposition.

Initially, the court ordered the appearance of Naidu and others including two of his Cabinet colleagues Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Nakka Anand Babu on or before September 21. However, Naidu’s counsel appeared before the Court on that day seeking the adjournment of the case on the grounds that his client has not received any notices with regard to the case. The court adjourned the hearing and directed Naidu and all other accused to appear before it on or before October 15.

Naidu on Saturday went into a huddle with senior ministers, Advocate General and legal experts and sought their opinion on the future course of action. Though some of the leaders suggested that it will be better to attend the court, a majority of them opined that there is no such need as it was not a big case requiring the presence of Chief Minister. Naidu, as well as the leaders, were said to be of the view that if the Court imposes any fine, they should not pay it.

“If they pay any fine, it is nothing but admitting that we have committed something wrong,’’ said a TDP leader who participated in the meeting. Recalling that three former MLAs from Telangana including Gangula Kamalakar, Prakash Goud and KS Ratnam, who were with the TDP in 2010 and participated in the protest along with Naidu, already appeared before court and paid a fine of `5,000 while getting bail, the leader said that Naidu would not pay any fine and will continue the legal fight.