I-T department denies political angle in raids, asks firms’ MDs to appear for probe   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surprise Income Tax (I-T) raids on various real estate firms and other companies, which started on Friday, continued on Saturday also. The I-T officials have reportedly served notices on the chairmen and top employees of the concerned companies, asking them to appear before investigation officers in its Vijayawada office on October 8 and 9.

As many as 14 teams of I-T officials conducted surprise raids in 12 various places across the State on Friday, targeting mainly real estate and construction firms. During the raids, it was found that many companies have shown less income to the government by filing false I-T returns.

In Vijayawada, I-T officials conducted raids on the branch office of Hyderabad-based Southern Developers near Lord Venkateswara Temple in Labbipet, Subhagruha Projects India Private Limited in Veterinary Colony, VS Bricks and Blocks in Penuganchiprolu, VS Engineering Private Limited in Guntur and VL Logistics office near Vinayak Theatre and reportedly collected documents and hard disks from the offices.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department brushed aside the allegations of the TDP, which termed the raids a political stunt of the BJP to corner the ruling party. Sources in the department said the raids were focused mainly on Subhagruha Projects India Private Limited owned by N Sankara Rao and other companies being operated by his benamies.

“There is no political angle in the raids conducted on Friday. It’s purely official and a routine affair. We usually conduct raids a month after the companies file income returns. We tally the returns with that of the past years and inspect those firms which found to be suspicious,” said a senior IT official on the condition of anonymity.

It is also believed that IT officials also served notices on Kandukuru MLA Pothula Rama Rao, asking him to appear before investigating officers with the records and documents related to his income and expenditure. On Friday, I-T officials raided aqua hatchery unit belonging to a relative of the MLA in K Bitragunta village in Prakasam district and a stone polishing unit.