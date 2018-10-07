Home Cities Vijayawada

Nakkal Road riddled with potholes; VMC asks residents to wait for two months

Published: 07th October 2018 05:51 AM

Stagnant water at Nakkal Road stretch of Vijayawada troubling motorcyclists| R V K Rao

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Motorists passing through the busy lanes of Nakkal Road, Suryaraopet have to brave the uneven road surface, potholes, overflowing drains and leaking pipelines which make their journey miserable. Several pleas made by the residents to recarpet the damaged roads in the locality didn’t yield fruitful results. 

Instead, the engineering department officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) have been maintaining that residents have to bear with the bad roads for at least two months after completion of underground drainage (UGD) works. “Nakkal Road has hundreds of hospitals and clinics and appears busy with public movement round-the-clock. With delay in recarpeting the damaged roads, it has become a herculean task for the motorists to commute and there were incidents of ambulances getting stuck in the uneven surface,’’ said K Bhanu Sri, a regular commuter on this stretch. 

Apart from bad roads, another major problem haunting the locality is delay in shifting the axed trees from the internal roads of the locality. ‘’A week ago, electricity staff axed the tree branches which were obstructing power cables, but the civic staff who were responsible in clearing them failed to shift them causing much inconvenience to the pedestrians,’’ said P Nagalakshmi, a resident of the locality. She appealed to the civic officials to take action before the occurrence of any untoward incident.

When contacted, VMC work division-II J Srinivas said that UGD works are completed in Suryaraopet area and instructions were given to the officials concerned to prepare estimates for re-carpeting the damaged roads. Considering the estimates, tenders will be floated and the damaged roads will be repaired by the first week of November.  Responding to the delay in shifting of axed tree branches, the public health department officials said that necessary action will be taken against the sanitary inspector.

