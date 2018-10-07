Home Cities Vijayawada

Newly-married couple seeks police protection

A newly-married couple approached Nunna police on Saturday, fearing for their lives.

By Express News Service

The couple (who wish to remain anonymous) are majors and belong to different castes. They reportedly fell in love with each other two years ago. When the girl told about her relationship to her parents, they opposed the match and confined the girl in the house.

On Friday, the girl escaped from her house and married her lover at Kanaka Durga temple.“Immediately after marriage, the couple approached us apprehending threat to their lives. We offered counselling to both families,” said Circle Inspector Durga Rao.

