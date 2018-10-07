Home Cities Vijayawada

No bypolls to MP seats held by Opposition YSR Congress

Citing that less than one year is remaining for the expiry of the tenure of the present LS, the Chief Election Commissioner said there would be no byelections to the five parliamentary seats in AP.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Clearing the air on the conduct of bypolls to the five Lok Sabha seats that fell vacant in the State following the resignation of YSRC MPs, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Saturday said byelections would not be held in Andhra Pradesh, along with Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. 

Citing that less than one year is remaining for the expiry of the tenure of the present Lok Sabha, the Chief Election Commissioner said there would be no byelections to the five parliamentary seats in AP.  
“The term of the current Lok Sabha expires on June 3, 2019. The resignations of five YSRC MPs from AP were accepted on June 4. Since, there is less than one year left when the seats fell vacant, there will not be any byelections in AP,’’ Rawat said.

Citing failure of the Centre to accord Special Category Status to AP, YSRC MPs — YV Subba Reddy (Ongole), PV Mithun Reddy (Rajampet), YS Avinash Reddy (Kadapa), Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy (Nellore) and V Varaprasad Rao (Tirupati) — submitted their resignations to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan in April 2018, but their resignations were accepted only on June 4. 

The CEC also made it clear that the bypoll would not be held for Araku Assembly constituency following the assassination of sitting MLA K Sarveswara Rao by Maoists in Visakhapatnam agency last month.

