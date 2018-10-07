One injured in clash between two groups

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One kalamkari worker was injured in a clash between two groups of artists near Pedana on Friday morning. The injured worker, K Gopalam, was admitted to government hospital in Machilipatnam and his condition is said to be stable.

According to Gudur police, the incident happened around 9 am when a group of kalamkari workers and others arguing over the price of products purchased in one of the shops. In the altercation between the two groups, one unidentified person threw a chair at others in which Gopalam suffered severe injuries. He was immediately rushed to a government hospital. Based on a complaint by the injured worker, the police are investigating the case.