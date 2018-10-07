Home Cities Vijayawada

Shun differences or lose seat: CM N Chandrababu Naidu to Muddu’s kin  

The two sons, Bhanuprakash and Jagadeesh, of the former minister are vying for the seat.

Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu told the family members of former Minister and MLC late Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu to iron out their differences and come up with the proposal in two days on TDP candidate to be fielded from Nagiri constituency in Chittoor district. During a meeting held at Grievance Hall in Undavalli on Saturday over the selection of a candidate for the Nagiri constituency, village and Mandal-level TDP leaders and activists of the constituency gave the Chief Minister the task of picking up the candidate. 

On the occasion, the Chief Minister made it clear that he will have to give the seat to others in case the heirs of Muddu Krishnama Naidu do not straighten out their differences. In fact, the Chief Minister had decided to give the Nagiri seat to one of his sons. But with differences cropping up between them, the TDP fielded Muddu’s widow Saraswathy, who won the Chittoor Local Authorities constituency unanimously.

However, with polarisation still continuing between Muddu’s family members, the TDP supremo made it clear that he will have to give the ticket to another person if they fail to reconcile and come to terms and select one among themselves as the party candidate for the coming polls.  

The name of former Telugu actor Vani Viswanath as the TDP’s candidate did rounds in the political circles to take on sitting YSRC MLA RK Roja. It is also learnt that educationist K Ashok Raju is also vying to contest from Nagiri.

