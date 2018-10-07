Smartphone app to manage traffic during Dasara celebrations launched

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Police has developed a mobile app to streamline the city traffic during the nine-day Dasara festival to be celebrated at Indrakeeladri from October 10. Police commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and Kanaka Durga Temple executive officer V Koteswaramma formally launched the app on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Tirumala Rao said that devotees can download the mobile app, which can be done from Google Play Store, will direct the owners to park their

vehicles at the designated parking slots and the distance to the location.

He also informed that foolproof arrangements are being made by the police personnel in a bid to ensure hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting the hill shrine from various parts of the State/country. To avoid traffic congestion in the city, the vehicles heading towards Hyderabad will be allowed to travel on the ghat road towards the Kanaka Durga temple for the first three days of the festival from October 10.

A decision whether to allow vehicles during the other festival days will be taken only after noting the intensity of the traffic. Vehicles coming into Vijayawada from Hyderabad will be diverted through Gollapudi Junction, Kabela Centre, Chitti Nagar, Panja Centre, West Railway Booking, Low Bridge to reach the city at Police Control Room Junction, the police chief added. Around 15 lakh devotees are likely to visit Indrakeeladri during Dasara. Devotees likely to visit Indrakeeladri during Dasara .

Inspection of temple kitchen

A team of food safety officials, led by assistant food controller Ch Purnachandra Rao, carried out an inspection on Saturday at the temple’s kitchen room. During inspection, Rao directed the temple staff to maintain cleanliness in the kitchen, while preparing the prasadam. He also instructed the officials to avoid recurrence of untoward incidents reported last year.