Students exhorted to live in harmony with nature

 The forest department organised the snakebite and nature awareness programme at Hamsaladeevi in Avanigadda on Saturday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The forest department organised the snakebite and nature awareness programme at Hamsaladeevi in Avanigadda on Saturday. Around 200 students of government and private schools participated in the event.   District Forest Officer (DFO) ACF Satish Reddy, Forest Range Officer A Bhavani and snake expert C Kranthi, who founded the Snake Saviours Society, and wildlife experts attended the event.

In the backdrop of the recent increase in snakebite cases, Reddy and Bhavani appealed to the students to be careful when they encounter snakes and emphasised the role of the reptiles to sustain biodiversity. They told the students how to behave when they stumble upon a snake, explaining that rapid movement will cause the snakes to turn hostile.

One should keep a safe distance between themselves and the reptile. In case of a close encounter, they advised the students to move depending on the snake’s behaviour.     Recounting his experiences in catching snakes for over a decade, Kranthi claimed to have caught hundreds of snakes and ascertained that snakes are not hostile by nature. 

“They are not harmful at all. They behave according to your body language. In most cases, snakebites are a reaction. If we learn to handle them gently, we can co-exist along with them; as a result, Mother Nature will also benefit,” Kranthi explained.  Highlighting the need to plant saplings, the officials and experts spoke on the vital role of conserving nature and ways to maintain biodiversity.

