Telangana elections: Pact with Congress imperative to counter BJP, says Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In an apparent move to counter the scathing attack by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao against the TDP for joining hands with the Congress for the Assembly elections in the neighbouring State, AP Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said that it is a democratic compulsion to resist the BJP at the national level.

Speaking to his party MPs at a meeting held at Undavalli on Saturday to take stock of the situation after Rao, in a series of public meetings in Telangana went hammer and tongs at him, Naidu, in what is seen as a damage control exercise, if any, by the outbursts of TRS chief, referred to the forming of National Front and United Front and also UPA and NDA at the national level, which arose out of democratic compulsions.

“Political alliances in a democracy have become imperative,” he told his MPs to drive a point that joining hands with the Congress in Telangana had become a compulsion to counter the BJP. “We have two alternatives. One is anti-Congress and the other is anti-BJP. With the BJP going all out against us, a compulsion has arisen that we need to sail with the parties that are against the saffron party,” he asserted.

Naidu took the opportunity to highlight the ‘failure’ of the NDA government to deliver what was promised to AP. He underlined the need for a viable alternative to the BJP. “They failed to accord SCS to AP and also deliver what was due to the State as per the AP Reorganisation Act. The BJP graph has fallen drastically now,’’ he observed and said that it was the BJP which took the first step to snap its ties with the TDP by unilaterally announcing that it would go alone in 2019 elections. “This is not just the case with the TDP as the saffron party tried to weaken its other alliance partners like Shiv Sena and Akali Dal,” Naidu said.

Once again reiterating that he had extended the hand of friendship to Rao to keep the Telugu States on top in South India, Naidu said that Rao rejected his offer. “When I extended the hand of friendship, Rao initially sought time to think over it. But within a week, he came with a negative response. He wanted me to contest elections in Telangana without any alliance with the Congress. This made it clear that he is already dancing to the tunes of some others,’’ Naidu reportedly told his MPs.

On the ongoing Income Tax raids on various firms reportedly belonging to TDP leaders in the State, Naidu once again reiterated that the Centre is vindictive against AP and it unleashed the I-T Department to create a sense of fear among the ruling TDP leaders.“The BJP tried to repeat what it had done in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu earlier. It is now trying to link former MLA A Revanth Reddy’s case to me,” the Chief Minister observed.

Naidu also referred to some media reports that the YSRC is ready to allot 10-15 Assembly seats to the BJP and said that this was evident with the Opposition party changing its aspiring candidate with another to benefit the BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana in Guntur Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Naidu evolved his future course of action to take on the BJP at the Centre.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the party MP K Rammohan Naidu and others said that the TDP would make efforts to build an alternative alliance at the Centre. “We planned to hold two national-level conclaves. One will be on Centre-State relations and the other on farmers’ issue,” the MP said. Apart from this, the TDP MPs will raise the pending issues concerning the State and seek a speedy solution with Union Ministers, he added.