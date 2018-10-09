Free darshan devotees our main concern, says Durga temple EO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam executive officer V Koteswaramma said, “Devotees coming to the Kanaka Durga temple for free darshan are our main concern. The queue lines have been set up. We will offer drinking water and prasadam to those coming in queues from Vinayaka temple on Canal Road to the hilltop.” Allaying fears of a stampede, she wondered how can it happen when the devotees are disciplined.

“On October 15 (Moola Nakshatram), Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will offer silk robes to the deity for the good of the State and the welfare of the people.” She said, “on that day, we will request devotees not to come and stand in queues from midnight; they can come at any time during the day. Also we have given special timings for VIP’s and have asked them to come during the said time slots.”

Addressing media here on Monday, Koteswaramma said, with a budget of `8.3 crore, arrangements have been made to receive an estimated 15 lakh of devotees this year. This Dasara, 27 lakh laddus are being prepared by the temple kitchen. The prasadam counters have been increased to 12 from 10. Koteswaramma promised to set up some more counters if the need arises.

“Upon our request, the police have deployed more than 5,560 personnel, which is 1,000 more compare to last year. Also, we are roping in large number of sanitation workers to keep the temple premises clean. We are making all the necessary arrangements for the nine-day festival and are trying our best to give a satisfying experience to the devotees.”

There has been no increase in the vehicle passes from previous year; not one additional pass has been given to anyone, she said. The temple has decided to operate free bus services from the Vijayawada railway station, bus station and other identified spots to the bathing ghats and the Vinayaka temple. A free bus will operate from Ashoka Pillar to Indrakeeladri for the elderly and the physically challenged.