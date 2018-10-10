Home Cities Vijayawada

CM Chandrababu Naidu reviews arrangements for International Boat Racing Championship

A sub-committee comprising tourism, water resources, municipal, fisheries and internal ministers for coordination of the F1H2O event arrangements is to be constituted.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements for International Boat Racing Championship to be held from November 16 for three days. Minister and officials of 30 government departments were present during the meeting.

A sub-committee comprising tourism, water resources, municipal, fisheries and internal ministers for coordination of the F1H2O event arrangements is to be constituted and a meeting on the event is to be had every 10 days until the race starts.

Principal Secretary of Tourism Mukesh Kumar Meena briefed Naidu about the arrangements being made for the upcoming race. Around 4,500 hotel rooms across Vijayawada and Guntur have been booked for ten 50-member teams, including a team from Amaravati,  who will be taking part in the event.

Seating arrangements have been made for one lakh people. VVIPs, VIPs and the like will have a separate gallery. Students will be made aware on the event’s importance.

