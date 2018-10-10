‘Keep Vijayawada clean during festival’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as heaps of garbage are lying on the roads in the city, VMC commissioner J Nivas held a meeting with sanitary inspectors and health supervisors of 59 divisions in a bid to take necessary steps for shifting the piles of garbage from the streets leading to Indrakeeladri.

The measures are to be taken to avoid inconvenience during Dasara, beginning Wednesday. The garbage piled up on the streets was due to indefinite strike started by contract and outsourced sanitation staff.

Speaking at the meeting, Nivas told the officials to conduct a ground level inspection at regular intervals in their respective divisions and deploy necessary machinery to clean up the streets.

He told the health officers to deploy regular and 10 private sanitation staff across the divisions to ensure clean and hygienic environment. VMC CMO K Arjuna Rao, was also present at the meeting.