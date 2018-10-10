Home Cities Vijayawada

‘Keep Vijayawada clean during festival’

Nivas told the officials to conduct a ground level inspection at regular intervals in their respective divisions and deploy necessary machinery to clean up the streets.

Published: 10th October 2018 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2018 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as heaps of garbage are lying on the roads in the city, VMC commissioner J Nivas held a meeting with sanitary inspectors and health supervisors of 59 divisions in a bid to take necessary steps for shifting the piles of garbage from the streets leading to Indrakeeladri.

The measures are to be taken to avoid inconvenience during Dasara, beginning Wednesday. The garbage piled up on the streets was due to indefinite strike started by contract and outsourced sanitation staff.
Speaking at the meeting, Nivas told the officials to conduct a ground level inspection at regular intervals in their respective divisions and deploy necessary machinery to clean up the streets.

He told the health officers to deploy regular and 10 private sanitation staff across the divisions to ensure clean and hygienic environment. VMC CMO K Arjuna Rao, was also present at the meeting.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijayawada cleanliness Dasara festivities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taylor Swift | Instagram/Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift riles Donald Trump with Instagram post
Hurricane Michael expected to strengthen en route to Florida
Gallery
Actor Gemini Ganesan kissing his daughter and Bollywood actress Rekha after receiving the life-time Achievement Award. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Rekha: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood diva
'Bad Boys' hero Will Smith is in India to attend the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and he seems to be ticking off one wish after the other on his bucket list! Take a look at his fun trip. (Photos | Will Smith/ Instagram)
Highlights of actor Will Smith's India trip: From 'Student of the Year 2' sets to an auto ride