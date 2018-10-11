Sanitation staff strike enters day 6

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The indefinite strike launched by the Contract and Outsourcing Sanitation Staff demanding that the State Government scrap GO 279 entered the sixth day on Wednesday. In a respite to the public, sanitation workers in Penamaluru municipality called off their strike after getting an assurance from MLA Bode Prasad that their demands will be brought to the notice of the government.

Meanwhile, City Mayor Koneru Sreedhar held a meeting with health supervisors on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sreedhar called upon the officials concerned to tell the agitating worlers that there was no mention of terminating their services in the government order.

The mayor also took a dig at the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRC) and CPI (M) corporators for misleading the sanitation staff about GO 279 to gain political mileage. Public health department officials should deploy 10 private sanitation staff in each division of the city, he said.