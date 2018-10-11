Saras expo, a marketplace for skilled women, starts today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Saras All India DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) expo is all set to start at Swaraj Maidan, Vijayawada from Thursday, and over 300 stalls have been set up for it. 200 stalls from all over India and 100 stalls from Andhra Pradesh will be set up at the 12-day expo.

Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Andhra Pradesh is organising this exhibition with an objective of creating a marketplace for skilled women trained by SERP.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Joint Collector of Krishna district, B Vijaya Krishnan said that members of self help groups from 27 states are going to participate in this expo, which will house artifacts, handlooms, apparels, organic foods etc.

“A business of `4 crore had been done at the expo last year. This year, we hope it will yield more profits. The government is allowing self help groups from across the country to set up rent-free stalls at the expo. The members who are registered in their respective states have been provided accommodation and daily travel allowance,” Krishnan said.

The entry to the expo is free and people should visit it along with their families, she said. It will have rides, playhouses, and games for children and a wide range of clothes, jewellery and footwear to chose from for men and women.