By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Rural SP Ch Venkata Naidu has issued orders suspending a woman constable on charges of her collecting money by conducting the Sabala programme.

The issue came to light after some persons alleged constable P Anantha Lakshmi, attached to the Pedanadipadu Police Station, was collecting money from local leaders.

After conducting preliminary enquiry, Lakshmi was suspended from her duties on Wednesday.