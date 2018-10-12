Home Cities Vijayawada

Municipal department to invite agitating Vijayawada sanitation workers for negotiation

As per reliable sources, the meeting is going to be held at Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi by this Saturday.

Published: 12th October 2018 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2018 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers take out a rally demanding cancellation of GO 279 in city on Thursday (File | EPS/ P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As sanitation workers’ strike entered its seventh day on Thursday, the municipal administration department decided to call the agitating employees unions for talks to address the long pending demands of workers.

As per reliable sources, the meeting is going to be held at Interim Government Complex (IGC) in Velagapudi by this Saturday.

However, the agitating union leaders have demanded that the State government constitute a high power committee of union members and municipal department members to study the implications of GO 279 before it is implemented in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State. 

Meanwhile, AP Municipal Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) took out a massive rally from Kaleswara Rao Market to Panja Centre  in the city, denouncing the government’s indifferent attitude towards workers’ demands that GO 279 be scrapped, minimum salary of `18,000 per month be paid, and contract and outsourcing staff in 110 ULBs of the State be regulated. CPM State secretary P Madhu condemned the deaths of workers that took place reportedly due to the government order, and held the government responsible for the arrests made across the State.

Speaking to TNIE, AITUC State leader A Ranganayakulu said that the union has filed a petition in High Court seeking issuance of orders preventing the municipal administration department from implementing GO 279 in ULBs. Recently, the court has issued stay orders on municipalities of Narsapur, Palakollu, Tanuku, Guntur and Bhimavaram in this regard.

“If government is committed to the welfare of sanitation workers, it should constitute a high power committee to study the government order’s implications before implementing it,” Ranganayakulu said.
The AITUC leader also said that sanitation workers, on Friday, will prevent the private sanitation staff deployed by the municipalities from maintaining cleanliness.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.
TAGS
Sanitation workers strike VMC sanitation workers strike sanitation staff Vijayawada Municipal Corporation AITUC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored (Photo | PTI)
Floccinaucinihilipilification Challenge: Getting Shashi Tharoored and hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia
Rocket carrying two astronauts fails mid-air
Gallery
Tamil actors Prashanth and Sneha in 'Virumbigiren'. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Sneha: Here are the rare photos of 'Punnagai Arasi'
Some research results show that baby girls are better listeners that their counterparts as they respond to huiman voice better in their toddler years, and 'seem to actually prefer human speech to other sounds.'
International Day of the Girl Child: Do you know 65 million girls don't attend school worldwide?
facebook twitter whatsapp