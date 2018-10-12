Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada hospitals ill-equipped to check spread of swine flu

Till date, the protective kits and medicines haven’t reached government general hospital in Vijayawada.

Published: 12th October 2018

Till date, 70 samples have been tested for H1N1 virus, of them 18 tested positive (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   It seems that the health department officials have failed to learn lessons from swine flu outbreak in 2017. The officials have not made proper arrangements in the government hospitals this year as well. Till date, the protective kits and medicines haven’t reached government general hospital in Vijayawada. The hospital authorities are still using the leftover stock from previous year, which might run out any time. Central Drug Stores is yet to supply diagnostic equipment to hospitals.

One swine flu case was registered in the last week of September. Till date, 70 samples have been tested for H1N1 virus, of them 18 tested positive.As a part of the precautionary measures, the health officials are organising a swine flu screening and awareness camp at Gannavaram Airport. Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Poonam Malakondaiah visited the camp on Thursday. 

Speaking to Express, DM&HO I Ramesh said, “There are no swine flu cases in Krishna district. We have written to the higher officials emphasising the need to supply face masks and medical kits at the earliest. Based on the previous year indents, medical kits will be supplied soon.”

In the previous year too, the hospital authorities received kits only in the month of January despite asking for the same since October-November.

GGH, Vijayawada received Cap Oseltamivir and personal protective equipment in the end of January, 2017. “We have asked the department officials for medical kits. We are expecting fresh stock soon,” said S Babu Lal, superintendent of GGH, Vijayawada.

