90,000 devotees turn up for darshan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Braving scorching heat, around 90,000 devotees thronged Indrakeeladri to have darshan of Goddess Kanaka Durga adorned as ‘Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi’ on the fourth day of the ongoing Dasara celebrations at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam here on Saturday.

The temple priests performed ‘Suprabhata Seva’ and other rituals, and allowed darshan from 3 am. The devotees’ influx was high from the early hours and continued till 11 pm. The queue lines erected from Canal Road to Indrakeeladri, prasadam counters on Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam and bathing ghats witnessed sea of devotees. Volunteers from NCC and Bhavani Seva Dal provided drinking water for the devotees.