Home Cities Vijayawada

Capital infusion for start-up area growth

With the State government giving its nod, the development of start-up area is expected to kick off shortly.

Published: 14th October 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2018 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could give a fillip to the development of start-up area proposed in Amaravati, the State government has given a clearance for infusion of capital equity into the Amaravati Development Partners (ADP). In the first phase, about `124 crore will be infused into ADP, which consists of the Singapore Consortium -- Ascendas-Singbridge and Sembcorp Development -- and Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd (ADCL).

While the total estimated capital equity infusion is pegged at `528.30 crore, to be pumped in over the next 5-10 years, the ADP will spend `124.02 crore for preparation of master plan for the entire 1,691-acre-start-up area, architectural plans for the catalytic area proposed to be developed in 50 acres, and design and construction of the world-class ‘Welcome Gallery’. “We have sent the proposal for capital equity infusion last month and got the necessary clearance for the same a couple of days ago.

Since ADCL holds 42 per cent stake in ADP, the State government, through ADCL, has given a green signal to invest its share of `52.09 crore,” a senior official from ADCL told TNIE. The Singapore Consortium, through its joint venture entity Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings (SAIH), will invest `71.93 crore.

With the State government giving its nod, the development of start-up area is expected to kick off shortly. ADCL CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathy exuded confidence that the works are likely to be launched by the end of this year. In the meantime, the ADP has already brought on board the architect for the design of the proposed Welcome Gallery and has also zeroed in on the consultant for the preparation of the master plan of the first phase of start-up area. 

“Noted architect Hafeez Contractor is designing the world-class Welcome Gallery and Surbana Jurong is in the process of conceiving the master plan. We are expecting to finalise the master plan of the phase-1 of the start-up area during a meeting scheduled on October 23 and 24,” the official explained. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Union Minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti (File | PTI)
MJ Akbar in #MeToo campaign: Government can't comment on it, says Uma Bharti
Red Bull F1 car graces Miami Beach and Rocky Mountains in US Road Trip
Gallery
Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir receives the Ceat International Cricketer of the Year 2008 -2009 Award from Actress Mallika Sherawat in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir: Here are some rare snaps of the unsung hero of 2011 World Cup
Animal-rights campaigners are hoping this year's festival season in Nepal will be a little less bloody.(Photo | AP)
Activists hope to stop animal sacrifice during Nepal's biggest festival
facebook twitter whatsapp