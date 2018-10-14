Home Cities Vijayawada

Cricket betting racket busted in Vijayawada, 22 held

Those arrested were identified as Burri Satyanarayana, Vasa Kondala Rao and Adapa Venkata Krishna Rao.

Published: 14th October 2018

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In what could be termed a major development, the Vijayawada police busted a cricket betting gang and arrested 22 bookies, sub-bookies and punters on Saturday, Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Commissioner of Police, said.  Acting on a tip-off that cricket betting was being organised at Ibrahimpatnam, special teams of Commissioner's Task Force officials were formed by Assistant Commissioner of Police G Rajiv Kumar, which raided an independent house in the area and caught three of the accused red-handed, Tirumala Rao said.  

Those arrested were identified as Burri Satyanarayana, Vasa Kondala Rao and Adapa Venkata Krishna Rao. “During the interrogation, we realised that one Sappa Ravichandra from Rajamahendravaram was the kingpin of betting who had made Vijayawada as one of his hubs with help from these three persons,” he said, adding he reported had organised betting sessions during the recent Asia Cup tournament. 

With the help of information obtained from them, the CTF teams launched a manhunt and arrested 13 persons, including Ravichandra Mouli, on Saturday. The teams also recovered one laptop, 22 mobile phones, and Rs 7 lakh cash from them.

Later, the police arrested another six accused from Guntur, Rajamahendravaram and Hyderabad. “A total of 22 persons were arrested in the case. They had rented an independent house on the city outskirts to avoid police vigil. Sub-bookies were also being incentivised for bringing more customers into the business,” the police commissioner explained.

A case under the AP Gaming Act was registered against the 22. Meanwhile, the top cop warned that rowdy sheets would be opened against those who were found to be involved in anti-social activities such as cricket betting. “The accused will be externed from the city by imposing the Preventive Detection Act,” he said.

