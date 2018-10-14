N Chandrababu Naidu puts Cyclone Titli loss at Rs 2,800 crore, writes to PM for Rs 1,200-crore relief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Putting the total loss caused by Titli at Rs 2,800 crore, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday dashed off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation measures in the cyclone-hit Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts.

In his letter, Naidu stated that Titli had caused a huge damage to properties, agriculture and horticulture crops and infrastructure in the two districts, leaving lakhs of people in distress. Naidu, who has been camping in Srikakulam since October 11 night, urged the Centre to liberally and expeditiously sanction the relief so as to minimise the suffering of the cyclone affected people. Meanwhile, AP Resident Commissioner at New Delhi, Praveen Prakash, submitted a report on cyclone loss to Debashree Mukherjee, Joint Secretary to PM Modi.