PK urges Naidu to call all-party meet, lead team to national capital for SCS

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that there is no compromise on special category status, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to call an all-party meeting and lead a delegation to New Delhi for conducting talks with the Centre on the issue.

Interacting with media persons after inaugurating his party’s State headquarters near Benz Circle here Saturday, Kalyan felt that it is high time for Naidu to prove his sincerity by convening an all-party meeting on SCS and other bifurcation promises made to the State.

When asked about Jana Sena’s negative response to the two all-party meetings convened on SCS, the actor-turned-politician was quick to point out that ‘sincerity’ was lacking in organising those meetings. “The motive behind them was also different. Hence, Jana Sena did not respond. Naidu is confusing people with frequent change of stance on SCS, while the Jana Sena held the same views on SCS from the beginning,” he asserted.

On increasing criticism against his alleged soft stand towards the BJP, Kalyan clarified that neither the Jana Sena or himself has any truck with the saffron party. “I am not supporting the BJP and I don’t have any relation with Modi,” he clarified. Speaking on the report of the fact-finding committee, which said the Centre has to clarify on `74,000 crore due to AP, Pawan was quick to point out that he was not an elected member and cannot raise the issue in the legislative bodies.

“I ensured that experts took stock of the situation and gave an analytical view of the situation. It was up to the Chief Minister and the Opposition to take up the issue, deliberate and strive to get what was due to the State,” he said.Taking a cautious approach on the recent I-T raids in the State, he said if the raids were on the Secretariat, government offices or Chief Minister, his party would have reacted. “When the raids are on some properties of industrialists, how can we respond? he asked.

Pawan said the inclusion of former Speaker Nadendla Manohar has given a big boost to the party. Speaking on the occasion, Manohar said, “There is a need for a change in the current political scenario and I believe the Jana Sena can act as a catalyst for the same.”

Decision on TS polls soon

Pawan Kalyan said the Jana Sena would take a final call on the TS Assembly elections within 4-5 days. “I will announce the party’s decision on contesting the polls at a press conference in Hyderabad,” he said. “In 2009, I have visited almost every thanda, village and Assembly constituency in Telangana and have identified some potential candidates,” he said and added that most of them are with the ruling

TRS now.