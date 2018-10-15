Home Cities Vijayawada

APCRDA financial plan for infrastructure development

While the authority is planning to borrow a major share of funds from commercial banks and lending agencies such as Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Published: 15th October 2018 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

construction, economy, building, workers, labourers, Infrastructure

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Jayanth P
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ever since Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) announced that it would take up infrastructure development worth over Rs 48,000 crore before 2019, it brought to fore a pertinent question of how the 44-month-old organisation of the State government would pull the task off with limited financial resources. 

However, the authority, which adopted a multi-pronged strategy for pooling in funds, identified sources for tapping over Rs 30,000 crore and is in the process of finalising deals to take the capital construction forward.

While the authority is planning to borrow a major share of funds from commercial banks and lending agencies such as Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), it is also raising funds from capital markets. Already, the officials have been successful in getting in-principle approval/sanction of loans from various commercial banks for around Rs 12,060. Besides this, the HUDCO had committed to lend Rs 7,500 crore, while the World Bank has agreed to provide a loan of USD 1 billion dollars. 

“The estimated cost of the initial phase of capital project is Rs 48,115 crore. There are a few projects, such as the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) costing Rs 700 crore and others, proposed for the future. So, considering the present requirement, it will be around Rs 45,000 crore, out of which we were able to identify sources for more than Rs 30,000 crore,” APCRDA Special Commissioner V Rama Manohar Rao told TNIE.
So far, the authority has drawn more than Rs 4,500 crore — Rs 2,000 crore from Amaravati Bonds, Rs 1,500 crore from the Government of India and about Rs 970 crore from the HUDCO. This is besides the Rs 1,500 crore released by the State government.

“We will be able to draw the other sanctioned loans in the next three to six months,” Rao said. 
The authority is also exploring options to raise the remaining amount required for the capital construction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Housing and Urban Development Corporation APCRDA HUDCO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp