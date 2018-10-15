Home Cities Vijayawada

Ongole bulls cynosure of all eyes at Dasara festivities

Known for their royal looks and stamina, Ongole Bulls are back in action as part of Dasara festivities. 

Published: 15th October 2018 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

A bull race was held at Kesarapalli near Vijayawada on Sunday | Express

By Anirudh Chakravarthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Known for their royal looks and stamina, Ongole Bulls are back in action as part of Dasara festivities. This time they are showing their skills at Kesarapalli near Gannavaram. 
Bull rearers from across Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are participating in the competition that began on Sunday. “A total of 200 bull rearers from the State are participating,’’ GSK Group MD G Suman Kumar, one of the organisers of the competition, told TNIE. The competitions will be held till October 24.

“This is the first time that a national-level bull racing competition is being held in Andhra Pradesh. It has never been conducted on such a grand scale before. The budget for the event is pegged at `40 lakh. The winner gets a cash prize of `16 lakh,” Kumar said. 

The excitement among the farmers and audience was palpable even before the race began. Once the bulls were brought to the track on a yoke, tied to an anchor weighing several kilogrammes and made to run, the frenzy of the audience reached its peak. Five or six men maneuvered the bulls as they advanced in big strides and reached the finish lines within eight or nine seconds. Whistles and cheers followed every time the bulls finished a round. 

When TNIE approached the bull rearers, they said the race was a gamble as the cost of grooming these animals is hardly compensated unless they win. 

“It takes Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 a month to feed them. We feed them milk, chicken, horse gram, bananas, and cashews. Most Ongole bulls do not have a resale value; they hardly fetch around `70,000 or `80,000. But if the bulls, fortunately, retain their strength, we could sell them for as much as `5 lakh or `6 lakh,” said D Srinivasulu from Kadapa. 

“We have no choice, but to rear them as they are needed for tilling purposes. Their necessity in agriculture leaves us with no choice and so we participate in competitions like these where the possibility of winning is always slim. It is a gamble,” said B Chakradhar, a farmer from Kodali in Krishna district.
Meanwhile, the organisers claimed not to allow the rearers and owners to whip or prod the bulls or subject them to any kind of cruelty.

At a glance
Bull race organised at Rs 40 lakh
200 bull rearers from across 
State are taking part
Winner of the race gets Rs 16 lakh 
as prize money 
Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 a month 
to feed the bulls
Ongole bulls are fed milk, chicken, horse gram, bananas, cashews

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ongole Bulls Dasara festivities GSK Group G Suman Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian Wes (File | AP)
Kim Kardashian slammed for tweet supporting death row prisoner
Gallery
A P J Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October, 1931, was India's most celebrated and favorite President. On his 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with the People's President. (In Pic: Former President A P J Abdul Kalam during his visit to
On former President A P J Abdul Kalam's 87th birth anniversary, here's a trip down memory lane with India's favourite scientist
A clinical India completed one of the most ruthless clean sweeps in recent times, demolishing a listless West Indies by 10 wickets in the second Test, inside three days, to clinch the series 2-0 on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
India beat West Indies by 10 wickets to clinch Test series 2-0
facebook twitter whatsapp