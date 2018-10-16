Home Cities Vijayawada

AgriGold chairman, director interrogated for multi-crore scam

According to the sources in the CID, the CID officials took permission from the court for interrogating the duo.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes (File |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Crime Investigation Department (CID) interrogated AgriGold Group chairperson Avva Venkatarama Rao and one of the directors Kumar for their alleged involvement in a multi-crore scam affecting several customers in four States on Monday in Guntur.

According to the sources in the CID, the CID officials took permission from the court for interrogating the duo.  “They will be in CID custody for few more days and will be handed over to the court after the interrogation,” the officials said.

So far, the CID arrested 14 key persons, including the latest Avva Seetharama Rao, the younger brother of AgriGold Group chairperson Avva Venkatarama Rao. The group has collected Rs14,000 crore in the form of deposits from 32 lakh customers in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka.

