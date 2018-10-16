District Selection Committee notification postponed again, aspirants warn of stir 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The notification for District Selection Committee (DSC) for the recruitment of teachers, which was scheduled to be released on October 10, has been postponed due to unknown reasons.

As this is the fourth time that the notification was postponed, worried aspirants threatened of agitations, demanding the immediate release of the notification.

Officials said the total number of posts was yet to be finalised. Though the vacant posts in welfare schools are finalised, the government is yet to take a decision on filling these posts through a separate DSC or including them with that of the School Education department. Similar is the case with the vacant posts in municipal schools.

In 2017, the School Education Department had identified 10,866 vacant teacher posts and decided to recruit through DSC. Later, the number came down to around 9,000. Of the total posts, around 6,000 post come under the School Education Department, while the rest of the vacant posts are in welfare schools and municipal schools. Of the total 6,019 vacant posts, 3,225 are secondary grade teachers (SGTs), 1,569 school assistants, 210 language pandits, 47 physical education trainers (PETs), 59 music teachers and 909 model school teachers.

After candidates urged the State government to increase PET posts, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao promised to recruit 200 more PETs after discussing the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The candidates demanded that the government recruit 1,056 PET posts across the State.

An official in the Education department said the officials were yet to identify the correct number of vacant posts in welfare schools. “Once it is done, the DSC notification will be come out. There will be an increase in the number of PET posts,” the official said. The candidates who are preparing for DSC urged the State government to release of DSC notification to recruit 10,000 posts immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, B Jyotsna, DSC aspirant, says, “It is the fourth time that the DSC notification was postponed. We are waiting for its release for the last one year. We cleared TET in 2017 and since then, there is no DSC notification.”

GO raising age limit for one more year

The State government on Monday extended by one more year its earlier order raising the upper age limit from 34 to 42 years for the general category candidates to apply for APPSC and DSC exams. As per GOMs No 381 released on 17-10-2016, the maximum age limit was raised from 34 to 42 years for direct recruitment to the various posts. As the GO’s tenure ended on 30.09.2018, the government decided to extend it upto 30.09.2019.