Fear of epidemic outbreak grips residents as heavy rain lashes Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rain lashing the city for more than two hours on Monday, heaps of uncleared garbage across Vijayawada started generating foul smell, causing inconvenience to residents; chance of outbreak of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya kept the public in the grip of fear.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials claimed that alternative arrangements were made to shift garbage from the bins. However, the civic body was facing a tough time to accomplish the task with the available meagre manpower.

“With sanitation workers continuing their strike, people from nearby localities started to dump waste on roadside adjacent to my residence. No sanitation worker hired by the civic body cleared the waste,” T Vishnuvardhan Rao, a resident, rued.

As there were no signs of the government holding talks with sanitation workers in the near future, the AP Municipal Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), backed by major trade unions such as AITUC, INTUC, CITU and others, have decided to lay siege to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Their demands included the scrapping of GO 279, provision of minimum wages of Rs 18,000 and regularisation of services.

Though the downpour on Monday gave temporary respite to residents, the condition at the Swaraj Maidan market has only worsened