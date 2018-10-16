Home Cities Vijayawada

Fear of epidemic outbreak grips residents as heavy rain lashes Vijayawada

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials claimed that alternative arrangements were made to shift garbage from the bins.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A bin overflowing with garbage at Swaraj Maidan rythu bazaar | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy rain lashing the city for more than two hours on Monday, heaps of uncleared garbage across Vijayawada started generating foul smell, causing inconvenience to residents; chance of outbreak of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya kept the public in the grip of fear.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) officials claimed that alternative arrangements were made to shift garbage from the bins. However, the civic body was facing a tough time to accomplish the task with the available meagre manpower.

ALSO READ: Overflowing garbage bins irk vendors in Vijayawada

“With sanitation workers continuing their strike, people from nearby localities started to dump waste on roadside adjacent to my residence. No sanitation worker hired by the civic body cleared the waste,” T Vishnuvardhan Rao, a resident, rued.

As there were no signs of the government holding talks with sanitation workers in the near future, the AP Municipal Employees’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), backed by major trade unions such as AITUC, INTUC, CITU and others, have decided to lay siege to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s camp office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Their demands included the scrapping of GO 279, provision of minimum wages of Rs 18,000 and regularisation of services.

Situation worsening

VMC officials claimed that alternative arrangements were made to clear garbage from the bins
Chance of outbreak of diseases such as dengue and chikungunya kept the public in the grip of fear
Though the downpour on Monday gave temporary respite to residents, the condition at the Swaraj Maidan market has only worsened

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Epidemic outbreak Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Garbage Bins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp