Home Cities Vijayawada

Kerala shadow puppetry workshop in Vijayawada next month 

The offer was made when Kerala’s noted shadow puppeteers had come to Vijayawada to perform at Ghantasala Music College on Gandhi Jayanti recently.

Published: 16th October 2018 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2018 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Anirudh Chakravarthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In what is seen as a shot in the arm for the struggling puppeteers of Andhra Pradesh, puppeteers from Kerala have offered to impart them training in the globally popular shadow puppetry of Kerala. The offer was made when Kerala’s noted shadow puppeteers had come to Vijayawada to perform at Ghantasala Music College on Gandhi Jayanti recently.

A workshop in Kerala style shadow puppetry will begin from early November. Shadow puppetry master P Rama Chandra and his son P Shivaji will train the Andhra Pradesh artistes.It was the Language and Culture department that first invited the Kerala puppeteers stating the idea to impart training to the puppeteers of the State in shadow puppetry.

“Kerala’s shadow puppetry is internationally famous for its storytelling style. We think that a transition from the conventional form of puppetry to shadow puppetry will boost the puppetry business in the State,” B Suman, a department official, who is overseeing the workshop, said.

Andhra Pradesh Puppetry Artists’ Association president VV Kumar said, “This is the department’s positive reaction to the story, “Apathy cuts puppeteers strings of livelihood” published in TNIE on June 27. Now the department pays us for one show a month. After we do shows in our localities, we send its pictures plus invoices for expenses and permission letter from our local temple’s executive officer to the department and they foot our bills.”

He said, “We are performing Ramayana and Mahbharatha stories so far. The Kerala puppeteers said they will teach us to perform stories about freedom fighters. I hope people will like this format.”

Box heading

Officials of the Language and Culture department came to the rescue of the struggling puppetry artists in reaction to “Apathy cuts puppeteers strings of livelihood” published in the New Indian Express on June 27.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ghantasala Music College Kerala shadow puppetry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nivin Pauly in and as Kayamkulam Kochunni (File Photo)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'
Poster of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer ' Badhaai Ho!'.
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’ gets new release date
Gallery
No! Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. Meet them all here (Photo | PTI)
Batsmen to smash six sixes in an over: Do you know them all?
Popular author-scriptwriter Mario Puzo is worldwide known for his best-selling novel, ‘The Godfather.’ Made into a chilling crime drama in 1972, its film version focused on an Italian family. It chronicled the life of patriarch Vito Corleone (Brando), and
Remembering Mario Puzo: Celebrated writer and creator of ‘The Godfather’  
facebook twitter whatsapp