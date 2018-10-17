MLIT delegation takes stock of progress in Vijayawada, Guntur

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A delegation of Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), Germany visited Vijayawada to take stock of the progress in Guntur and Vijayawada cities developing on par with Amaravati. On Tuesday, the delegation members convened a meeting with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation commissioner J Nivas.

During course of the meeting, Nivas told the MLIT team about the civic body’s initiatives such as 24/7 drinking water supply, effective handling of solid waste management, door-to-door household waste segregation, underground drainage system, bio-mining project at dumping yard, maintenance of solar panels on VMC-owned buildings and sewage treatment plants under its ambit.

The MLIT team informed that the German Government directed them to conduct a ground level study and submit a detailed a report over the measures to be taken in improving the basic amenities at Guntur and Vijayawada cities considering public needs.

Vijayawada civic body chief engineer P Adiseshu, additional commissioner (general) D Chandrasekhar, city planar B Lakshman Rao and other officials were also present.