Krishna district: 13-year-old girl ‘molested’, ends life

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 13-year-old girl committed suicide by consuming sleeping pills allegedly after she was sexually molested by four youths at Jayantipuram village under Chillakallu police limits in Krishna district late Tuesday night.

The deceased was studying Class IX in a private school in Chillakallu town and the police took one accused into custody so far following a complaint filed by the girl’s parents.

According to Chillakallu police, the incident took place around 10 pm when the deceased’s parents had gone out. When prime accused Bhukya Mahesh (22) and his three friends came to know that she was alone in the home, Mahesh barged into the house and allegedly molested the girl, keeping his friends outside the house to alert him.

However, Mahesh was caught by the girl’s brother and he fled the scene by jumping the wall. “Feeling humiliated and fearing the consequences if her brother told her parents, she took the decision of committing suicide and consumed sleeping pills.

When she complained of stomach pain, her brother, who does not know she had consumed pills by the time, brought a tablet from a local pharmacy and later rushed her to a nearby hospital. During treatment, the girl breathed her last,” said the Chillakallu Sub-Inspector Sai.

The police filed case under section 12 of POCSO Act and 306 of IPC and arrested the accused Mahesh. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the absconding three persons.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000