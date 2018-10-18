ThickShake Factory: A treat for taste buds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: This Dasara, The ThickShake Factory is offering over 50 types of ‘thick’ shakes--some of which are strawberry kiwi, banana berry and mango blast-- to the residents of Vijayawada.

Here, the customers will be able to customise their drinks. It also has the thickest ice-cream based shakes available across a range of flavours to satiate their customers’ taste buds. It is India’s first premium ‘thick shake’ brand.

In Vijayawada, the Factory has outlets at Jammi Chettu Center, Moghalrajapuram, Shanti Nagar, Labbipet, PVP Labbipet, and Drive In - BRTS Road.