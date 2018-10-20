Home Cities Vijayawada

Dappu artistes oppose SSC rule for pension application

Despite several protests by the community, the department has remained firm on its decision.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Anirudh Chakravarthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dappu artistes are facing a problem of sorts with the online pension application facility introduced by Social Welfare department clearly stating that the applicant should submit his/her SSC certificate as date of birth proof to claim pension.

Despite several protests by the community, the department has remained firm on its decision. Of late, a majority of Dappu artistes are not availing pension as most of them do not even have 10th standard qualification.

G Kranthi Kumar Andhra Pradesh Dappu Artistes’ Association general secretary told TNIE that the SSC certificate requirement is a ‘no-brainer’ as the struggling members of the community are predominantly illiterate. “The department has decided to partially meet our demands after we staged many protests. When they announced the online pension application facility, it was stated that SSC certificate or even Aadhaar card could be submitted as DOB proof. However, the portal is not accepting our Aadhaar cards, and as most of us are illiterate, we don’t have SSC certificates. We are demanding a switchover to voter ID cards as requirement for DOB proof,” he said.

He added that the pension scheme covers only 6,000 members out of 15,000 eligible members of the community adding that “we are in dire need of pension”. Other demands include raising the pension amount from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,000, reducing pension eligibility age to 45 years from 50 years and issuing recognition cards to one lakh Dappu artistes.

Social Welfare department, Krishna, joint director BVS Prasad told TNIE, “We will change the SSC certificate requirement for DOB proof. We may probably change the SSC certificate requirement to voter ID or try to fix the portal so that their Aadhaar cards can be accepted. The other demands are being considered and will be addressed soon,” he said.

The recent Supreme Court judgement allows Aadhaar card for social benefit schemes, but bars private entities from soliciting it. Language and Culture department officials told TNIE that a portal for the artists’ recognition card application will be created soon. Director Vizhai Bhaskar said, “We are working on it. The portal will be up and running within 15 to 20 days.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dappu artistes Aadhaar cards Pension application

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp