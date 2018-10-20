Dappu artistes oppose SSC rule for pension application

Anirudh Chakravarthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dappu artistes are facing a problem of sorts with the online pension application facility introduced by Social Welfare department clearly stating that the applicant should submit his/her SSC certificate as date of birth proof to claim pension.

Despite several protests by the community, the department has remained firm on its decision. Of late, a majority of Dappu artistes are not availing pension as most of them do not even have 10th standard qualification.

G Kranthi Kumar Andhra Pradesh Dappu Artistes’ Association general secretary told TNIE that the SSC certificate requirement is a ‘no-brainer’ as the struggling members of the community are predominantly illiterate. “The department has decided to partially meet our demands after we staged many protests. When they announced the online pension application facility, it was stated that SSC certificate or even Aadhaar card could be submitted as DOB proof. However, the portal is not accepting our Aadhaar cards, and as most of us are illiterate, we don’t have SSC certificates. We are demanding a switchover to voter ID cards as requirement for DOB proof,” he said.

He added that the pension scheme covers only 6,000 members out of 15,000 eligible members of the community adding that “we are in dire need of pension”. Other demands include raising the pension amount from Rs 1500 to Rs 3,000, reducing pension eligibility age to 45 years from 50 years and issuing recognition cards to one lakh Dappu artistes.

Social Welfare department, Krishna, joint director BVS Prasad told TNIE, “We will change the SSC certificate requirement for DOB proof. We may probably change the SSC certificate requirement to voter ID or try to fix the portal so that their Aadhaar cards can be accepted. The other demands are being considered and will be addressed soon,” he said.

The recent Supreme Court judgement allows Aadhaar card for social benefit schemes, but bars private entities from soliciting it. Language and Culture department officials told TNIE that a portal for the artists’ recognition card application will be created soon. Director Vizhai Bhaskar said, “We are working on it. The portal will be up and running within 15 to 20 days.”