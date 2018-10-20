Home Cities Vijayawada

International flights to Singapore from October 25

The long wait for international flight services from Vijayawada airport is all set to come to an end.

Published: 20th October 2018 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The long wait for international flight services from Vijayawada airport is all set to come to an end. The first international flight is going to fly from Vijayawada airport to Singapore on October 25.

The international flight services will be operated by IndiGo.Though Gannavaram airport got international status in May 2017, the commencement of international flight services has taken a lot of time. The international flight service scheduled to start on October 2, was delayed.

Earlier, several airlines which evinced interest in the operation of international flights from Gannavaram airport backed out. Air India proposed to operate a flight to Dubai from Vijayawada early this year. However, clearance was not given for operation of the flight service due to security reasons.
Meanwhile, the airport authorities initiated talks with other airlines like Singapore-based SilkAir and Dubai-based airline Emirates and Flydubai. Finally, IndiGo has come forward to operate international flights from Vijayawada to Singapore.

Ajay Jain, Principal Secretary, Energy, I&I, CRDA, disclosed that direct flights from Vijayawada to Singapore would be operated from October 25. The flights will fly from Vijayawada to Singapore and vice versa twice a week -- Tuesday and Thursday, he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Virender Singh, CEO of AP Airports Development Corporation, said, “The much awaited international flight service will start from October 25 as the customs authorities gave clearance for it on Thursday. IndiGo will officially announce the operation of international flights by Monday. All we want is to make air travel affordable for the passengers and the fare will be less than that of direct flight from Hyderabad to Singapore.”

The airfare is likely to be below Rs 10,000. As of now, Gannavaram airport with 26 flights and over 50 services,  handles about one lakh passengers a month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada airport Flight to Singapore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp