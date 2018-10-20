Maternity ward in old Vijayawada Government hospital to get 30 more beds

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The capacity of maternity ward in old Vijayawada Government General hospital will be increased by 30 more beds. The new ward, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, will be inaugurated on October 30.

A decision to this effect was taken in the hospital developmental committee meeting held on Friday. Also, the hospital authorities were directed to provide proper amenities for the patients, who are coming for treatment at the hospital.

As of now, the maternity ward is being flooded with several patients from Vijayawada and other districts. With the hospital facing a shortage of staff and resources — there 270 beds — there have been many instances where two women patients are allotted one bed. Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham instructed the officials to provide more beds in the maternity ward. The collector directed the hospital officials to provide six air-conditioners in outpatient blocks and three more in special medical units.

“A special waiting room with replete with all facilities will be provided in the outpatient block. Cleanliness should be maintained in the hospital canteen, which should provide hygienic food,” the collector said.

The panel roped in some voluntary organisations to provide staff for few months to fight the staff crunch. In fact, ever since bifurcation, the Class IV staff recruitment has been frozen. Due to this, a crisis of sort has arisen in the hospital following the retirement of nurses etc.