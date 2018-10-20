Polavaram Rehabilitation and Resettlement colonies by December: Devineni Umamaheswara Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as less than eight months’ time is left, as per the State government’s promise, to release water from Polavaram project, the Water Resources department is confident of completing the construction of Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R) colonies in the next two to three months. Since the water, through gravity, could be released only after the conclusion of R&R, the department has expedited the works.

“The works of the houses being built for R&R for 41.15 m contour, from where we will give water through the cofferdam, are going on at a brisk pace. We have to spend Rs 1,851.15 crore more for the land acquisition and R&R. At any cost, we will have them ready by December. We will release water only after ensuring that the Project Displaced Families (PDFs) enter the colonies,” Water Resources Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao said.

However, there are a few more potential hurdles. While the delay in the finalisation of the designs related to the cofferdam and earth-cum-rock fill dam could be one problem, the time taking for the handover of works from Transstroy (India) Ltd to Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd (NECL) could be another. Though the State government is planning to launch the works of the cofferdam by November, the necessary designs are yet to be approved by the Central Water Commission (CWC).

“Out of the eight designs, we are awaiting the clearance for six,” a senior official observed. However, the Water Resources minister stressed that the department officials were continuously following up the issue with the CWC and that the delay would not pose any hindrance for the deadline.