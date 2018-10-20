Home Cities Vijayawada

Private medical association to set up kidney research centre

Published: 20th October 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s request, Andhra Pradesh Private Medical and Dental Colleges Management Association has come forward to set up a kidney disease research centre and hospital in the State.

When the association members met the Chief Minister at his residence in Undavalli on Friday to hand over Rs 1 crore to the CM Relief Fund towards Titili cyclone relief works, the  Chief Minister made the request and the association members readily agreed to it. Initially, the association will invest `10 crore for the project.

Naidu appreciated their gesture and said lending a helping hand to the victims of cyclone devastation is humane. He discussed chronic kidney diseases, another worry that is plaguing Srikakulam. There is a need for finding the root cause of the disease and eradicate it, he stressed.

Good response to Titli app

People First Citizen App, created by Real Time Government Society (RTGS), is getting an overwhelming response. Scores of images of the losses sustained during the cyclone in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts have been uploaded on the mobile app.  Till date, 30,000 people have downloaded the app and 4,370 images and details were uploaded by Friday.

