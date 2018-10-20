Home Cities Vijayawada

Rush of Bhavani devotees at Indrakeeladri

A large number of devotees with Bhavani mala thronged the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday.

Published: 20th October 2018 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2018 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavani devotees going to Kanaka Durga Temple

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A large number of devotees with Bhavani mala thronged the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Some of the devotees fell ill due to standing in que lines for hours together for darshan.

Temple authorities have opened all the queue lines, including Rs. 300 and Rs 100 queues, for darshan in order to control the unmanageable rush of devotees.

B  Koteswararao, a devotee, said,  “We have been standing in the queue from 11 am and now it’s 1.00 pm, it may take half-an-hour to one hour more. The  queue lines are full of Bhavani devotees.”  

Gunturu Usharani (28), from Mahabubabad, Sirivella Sujata (28), Kankipadu, Krishna district, Yannam Setty Sravani, (10), Nallapadu Guntur district, Vanam Sunitha(26), Visakhapatnam and a few others suffered from low blood pressure and fell down in the queue. They were shifted to the medical camp hospital arranged in the temple premises.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indrakeeladri Bhavani devotees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sandakozhi
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to 'Sandakozhi-2'
Sabarimala temples aides at the foot of the 18 steps of the hill shrine protesting against the two women who attempted to enter Sabarimala hill shrine on October 19, 2018. (Photo | BP Deepu/ EPS)
Amid protests, three women return from Sabarimala after failed entry bid
Gallery
Amritsar Police and volunteers carry a victim from the site of a train accident at Joda Phatak in Amritsar on Friday, October 19, 2018.(PTI)
Amritsar tragedy: 60 feared dead as train runs over people watching Ravan effigy burning
This year the ninth installment of the 'amfAR Gala' was hosted yesterday in Beverly Hills, California and it saw some of the biggest names in Hollywood in attendance.
'amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research' hosts ninth-gala, marks Hollywood in attendance
facebook twitter whatsapp