Rush of Bhavani devotees at Indrakeeladri

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:A large number of devotees with Bhavani mala thronged the Goddess Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri on Friday. Some of the devotees fell ill due to standing in que lines for hours together for darshan.

Temple authorities have opened all the queue lines, including Rs. 300 and Rs 100 queues, for darshan in order to control the unmanageable rush of devotees.

B Koteswararao, a devotee, said, “We have been standing in the queue from 11 am and now it’s 1.00 pm, it may take half-an-hour to one hour more. The queue lines are full of Bhavani devotees.”

Gunturu Usharani (28), from Mahabubabad, Sirivella Sujata (28), Kankipadu, Krishna district, Yannam Setty Sravani, (10), Nallapadu Guntur district, Vanam Sunitha(26), Visakhapatnam and a few others suffered from low blood pressure and fell down in the queue. They were shifted to the medical camp hospital arranged in the temple premises.