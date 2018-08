By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as four cannons and three cannonballs, believed to be from the Qutb Shahi dynasty era, were found in Kondapalli. The cannonballs were found in the bushes of Kondapalli forest, while the cannons were inside the fort.

The recovered items will be displayed at an upcoming museum, along with other antiques and artifacts, that is being set up on the Kondapalli fort premises.The museum is expected to be established in a month, said Phalgun Rao, director of the Bapu Museum.