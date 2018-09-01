Constable kills self after wife ends life in Jaggaiahpet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A constable and his wife reportedly committed suicide by hanging at their residence in Jaggaiahpet town of Krishna district on Friday.

According to Jaggaiahpet police, the deceased were identified as Kattoju Prasad (41) and Saraswati (35), who were residing at DVR Nagar. While Prasad worked as a constable with the special police force, his wife was a teacher at a private school.

It is learnt that Prasad broke into his house to discover that his wife had committed suicide. When the locals and his friends had gone out seeking help, he hanged himself with the same rope Saraswati used to hang herself.

“The two were reportedly upset for not being able to have a child even after 14 years of marriage. Prasad ended his life because he was upset as his wife had killed herself,” CI Jayakumar said.

The police further said that Saraswati left a note on her diary explaining the reasons for her taking the extreme step. In the note, she asked her parents not to blame her husband for her death.A case under Section 174 of CrPC (unnatural death) was registered.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000